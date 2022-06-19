Gabrielle Union Gets Fringe Benefits in Sharp Sandals with Dwyane Wade for Prada Men’s Spring ‘23 Show in Milan

Gabrielle Union proved the benefits of fringe while attending Prada’s Spring 2023 men’s show in Milan.

Arriving for the menswear show with husband Dwyane Wade on Sunday, Union wore a beige Prada tank dress with a bold fringed hem. Her sleek number was paired with shiny drop earrings, as well as the brand’s black and beige jacquard top-handle bag. Wade was equally sharply in a yellow mesh Prada tank top and silky black drop-crotch trousers, complete with black sunglasses, layered pearl and pendant necklaces and Vacheron Constantin’s $44,800 Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date watch.

The power couple were joined in the front row by numerous stars, including Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek, Jake Gyllenhaal and Song Kang.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Prada’s Spring 2023 menswear show in Milan for Milan Fashion Week Men’s on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada

For footwear, Union wore simple sandals featuring thin soles, ankle and toe straps crafted from leather. Finishing the pair were stiletto heels, likely totaling at least 4 inches in height. For a sporty contrast, Wade wore a pair of white and gray paneled leather sneakers in a lace-up silhouette.

Gabrielle Union attends Prada’s Spring 2023 menswear show in Milan for Milan Fashion Week Men’s on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Prada’s Spring 2023 menswear show in Milan for Milan Fashion Week Men’s on June 19, 2022. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Prada

Prada’s Spring 2023 menswear collection, “Prada Choices,” was inspired by fashion’s ability to express its’ wearer’s mood and create personal style. The line included signature ’60s-inspired pieces that are key Prada staples, including car coats, cardigans and suits. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons also aimed to inspire nostalgia, whether through leather shorts, body-conscious silhouettes or printed knitwear. This also included the show space, designed to look like a house with large windows created from raw-edged paper.

You can watch Prada’ full Spring 2023 menswear collection on YouTube, below:

Shoe-wise, Union always goes for the bold. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, such as thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Discover Union’s debut shoe collection for New York & Company in the gallery.