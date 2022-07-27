Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere

Fran Drescher attends the “Uncoupled” premiere at Paris Theater in New York City on July 26, 2022.

Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night.

Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag.

Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of low-heeled mules. Her white set featured triangular toes with 2-3-inch stiletto heels, complete with woven uppers. The style chicly streamlined her printed outfit, while providing it with a clean base to allow the blue tones to further pop.

Netflix’s “Uncoupled” stars Harris as a New York City realtor, recovering from a breakup with his partner of 17 years (Tuc Watkins) and learning to date in the modern age. The comedic drama also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas. The program’s New York City premiere was equally star-studded, with celebrities including Fran Drescher, Maye Musk, Davis Burleson and Darren Kennedy in attendance.