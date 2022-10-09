Florence Pugh Returns to Sheer Drama in Sparkling Tulle Gown and Sharp Heels in London

Florence Pugh returned to a familiar silhouette for the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ New Members’ reception in London.

On Saturday night, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star attended the event at the National Gallery in a sheer black Rodarte gown. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, her Rodarte ensemble included a puff-sleeved bodice and flared skirt, interspersed with stripes of black silk ribbon. Giving the piece a burst of sultry glamour were a visible black bra and high-waisted briefs, as well as allover silver glitter. Pugh’s ensemble was finished with silver and diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s Victoria collection: a bracelet, rings and stud earrings, featuring the same floral-esque marquise diamonds.

Florence Pugh attends The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 2022 for New Members reception at the National Gallery in London on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: BB/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Pugh’s shoes were not visible. However, according to Corbin-Murray’s Instagram post this week, the star appeared to wear a set of black pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura. Though the set was not fully visible, it likely included 3-4-inch stiletto heels — completing Pugh’s outfit with a sharp, versatile base.

Florence Pugh attends The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 2022 for New Members reception at the National Gallery in London on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: BB/MEGA

Pugh’s outfit also served as a harkening to her viral sheer “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere ensemble from the 2022 Venice Film Festival. For that occasion, the actress wore a sweeping Valentino couture black gown with a bodysuit base, paired with the label’s black pointed-toe kitten-heeled pumps.

Florence Pugh attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

The “Little Women” star and Corbin-Murray frequently coordinate her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

PHOTOS: Discover Pugh’s modern red carpet style in the gallery.