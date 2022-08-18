Farm Rio Debuts First Fall Footwear Collection with Colorful Puffer Boots, Crochet Mules and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Farm Rio is expanding its footwear range this season, thanks to its first-ever fall collection.

In the new line launching this week, the Brazilian brand continues the focus on color and artisanal craftsmanship that began in its debut shoe launch with Nordstrom this spring.

Highlighting the rich colors and tonal hues seen throughout the season, the vegan fall collection spotlights relaxed mules and clogs. Both in flat, low-heeled and platform styles with rounded toes, the style is given a vibrant Farm Rio makeover with bursts of tropical color. Faux leather is reworked with bright beaded patterns and fringe, while elsewhere swirling botanical floral and fruit prints are cast in tonal hues. Meanwhile, a clog-like style is given different palettes of color-blocked embroidery. However, emphasizing Farm Rio’s undeniable free-spiritedness is its innovative take on the style: a rounded, multicolored pair with crocheted uppers for a handcrafted feel, complete with platform soles and ridged outsoles for a whimsical toughness.

Farm Rio clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

Farm Rio clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

Farm Rio mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

Farm Rio clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

Elsewhere, the brand is also capitalizing on the footwear world’s obsession with flatforms and loafers. Its velvet loafer includes chunky lug-soles in black and maroon hues, complete with colorful fruits, flowers and stripes for added punch. Its close-toed flatforms include buckled straps and ridged soles for greater security as well, while remaining lighthearted from multicolored flowers embroidered throughout.

Farm Rio loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

Farm Rio flatforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

However, the brand’s boldest entry with the new shoe collection is its debut in boots. Two puffer styles — inspired by Farm Rio’s own vibrant puffer coats — are emerging, each with banana leaf-shaped outsoles. The puffy nylon pairs include bright uppers with a drawstring cinching. One is a short black style, covered in a yellow banana leaf print. The second is decidedly punchier, featuring a knee-length height with paneling seemingly mimicking a burst of sunlight — in tones of green, maroon, pink, orange and blue.

Farm Rio puffer boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farm Rio

Since its founding in 1997 by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos in Rio, the label has expanded from its marketplace origins into a well-known name in fashion circles everywhere. The brand currently holds over 2,000 employees across 80 stores in its native Brazil. In recent years, the label has also launched U.S. flagship stores in New York City and Miami, and exclusively launched its first shoe collection at Nordstrom in April 2022.

Farm Rio’s fall 2022 collection is now available on Farm Rio’s website, as well as Nordstrom stores nationwide.