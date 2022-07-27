×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Eva Marcille Delivers Y2K Style in Floral Top With Peekaboo Bra & Gucci Slides With Daughter on Shopping Trip

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Eva Marcille
The Gucci Pet Collection
The Gucci Pet Collection
The Gucci Pet Collection
The Gucci Pet Collection
View Gallery 49 Images

Eva Marcille took a punchy step forward while visiting Pure Atlanta Kids with her daughter.

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner posed for a photo on Instagram with her daughter, Marley at an event for Pure, an Atlanta-based luxury children’s boutique. For the occasion, majrcille wore a short-sleeved button-up shirt atop a pink and blue bra. Her top included a splashy green and pink floral print, coordinating with vintage surfer styles and the Y2K fashion movement. Completing the star’s outfit were light blue wide-leg jeans, as well as a silver chain necklace and several rings. She also accessorized with a pink canvas Gucci handbag, complete with a dark navy hue of the brand’s monogrammed logo print and silver chain straps. 

Related

Gucci's Adidas Collab Helps the Brand Claim Top Spot of 'World's Hottest Brand,' According to Lyst

Disney and Givenchy Celebrate Love & Loyalty in 101 Dalmatians Capsule Collection With Playful Pieces & Trendy Footwear

Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Gates Takes Fans Inside Her Luxury Closet With Some Affordable Brands

When it came to shoes, Marcille slipped on a set of Gucci slides. Her canvas style featured a pink base with an overlapping logo print in deep navy blue across platform soles — the very same print on her handbag. Completing the set were wide crossed straps, creating a flexible and secure opening. 

Crossed slides like the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s are a top casual footwear trend, with styles trending in both platform and thin-soled styles. The silhouette’s contemporary take on a typical slide creates an elevated version of the basic shoe, as seen in new collections from Anine Bing, Everlane and Porte & Paire. Further enhancements have been seen in shoe collections from brands like Lafayette 148, which introduced summer crossed strap sandals in a range of chic black, brown and dark metallic tones. Similarly, J/Slides has peppered its newest slides with thick padded crossed straps for added comfort and a pillowy touch.

While Marcille clearly has a penchant for comfy slides, she also favors sleek heels — like the crystal-encrusted sandals she donned to appear on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” earlier this month.

Marcille’s style is sleek with a bohemian flair. The “All The Queen’s Men” star often wears heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps for formal events and appearances by Tom Ford, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Off-duty, she can be seen in trendy clogs, leather sneakers and lace-up boots from brands including Converse and Crocs. Outside of shoes, Marcelle is know for her runway appearances for top labels including Marc Bouwer, as well as launching her own affordable jewelry brand, Eva by Eva Marcille.

Discover Gucci’s debut pet collection in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad