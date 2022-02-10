Eva Longoria Swaps Yeezy Sneakers for Sleek Boots to Kick off NYFW at Her Tequila Brand’s Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria started New York Fashion Week with a fashionable bang on Wednesday night, thanks to L’Agence and her own tequila brand, Casa Del Sol.

While arriving in the Big Apple, the “Desperate Housewives” star was casually dressed in a chic black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants—affirming her penchant for monochrome athleisure. The star’s look was layered with a black overcoat—as seen on Instagram–and finished with a pair of striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers.

“New York we have arrived!” Longoria captioned the photo, posing with a bottle of Casa Del Sol tequila.

Later that evening, the “Overboard” star swapped her comfy athleisure for a sleek dress while hosting a party thrown with L’Agence and Casa Del Sol. Longoria donned a long-sleeved black number, featuring a knee-length skirt and one-shoulder silhouette—complete with an angular neckline. The sharp piece was paired with equally sharp black boots, which included pointed toes and appeared to feature suede uppers. Complete with block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, Longoria’s footwear gave her look a head-to-toe monochrome effect that was streamlined and effortless.

Eva Longoria arrives at the Casa Del Sol x L’Agence event on Feb. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

As snapped by ICA CEO Adee Drexler, Longoria posed with friends and Casa Del Sol displays for an intimate dinner at Goldbar. The actress’ star-studded guests for the occasion included Josephine Skriver, Ana Navarro-Cardenas and Sara Sampaio.

Eva Longoria poses at the Casa Del Sol x L’Agence event on Feb. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Eva Longoria poses with attendees at the Casa Del Sol x L’Agence event on Feb. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have also followed suit in single-toned looks.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector, frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands.