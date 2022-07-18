Eva Longoria Boosts White Swimsuit With Chic Thong Sandals at the Beach With Her Son

Eva Longoria brought sleek minimalism to the beach this week while in Marbella, Spain, with her son Santiago Baston.

The “Desperate Housewives” star took in the sand and sun in a white one-piece swimsuit, featuring a rounded neckline and sleeveless silhouette. For added sun protection, she paired the sleek swimwear with a woven hat and dark sunglasses. For a bohemian finish, Longoria’s look was elevated with a gold bangle and delicate chain necklace.

Eva Longoria hits the beach with Santiago Baston in Marbella on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Eva Longoria hits the beach with Santiago Baston in Marbella on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

The star’s ensemble was noticeably on par with single-tone one-pieces, a rising swimwear trend this summer — as seen in new collections from Rouje, LOL and L*Space. The silhouette was also one to watch at Paraiso Miami Beach’s Swim Week this weekend, appearing in runway shows by Cupshe, VDM The Label and Origin Of Oceans.

When it came to shoes, Longoria mostly went barefoot at the beach — though she did slip into a set of thong sandals later on. The actress’ footwear included thin V-shaped straps and flat soles crafted from brown leather, adding a versatile finish to take her swimsuit from the beach to the boardwalk.

Eva Longoria hits the beach with Santiago Baston in Marbella on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Thong-strap sandals like Longoria’s are an easy way to boost a warm weather look, no matter how dressy or casual. Neutral pairs with thin straps and either flat or short-heeled soles are top picks during this season due to their minimalist silhouettes and abilities to easily be slid on and off. In addition to Longoria, stars including Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have worn Chanel, Coperni and Miu Miu thong sandals in recent weeks as well.

Eva Longoria hits the beach with Santiago Baston in Marbella on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover Longoria’s boldest looks over the years in the gallery.