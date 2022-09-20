Eva Longoria Gives Fall Style the Slip in Distressed Sweater Dress, Stiletto Boots & A Rainbow-Bright Handbag

Eva Longoria brought a slick and cheerful twist to traditional fall fashion while out and about this week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Desperate Housewives” star shared a new post where she strutted away in a grungy black minidress. Styled by Charlene E Roxborough Konsker, Longoria’s long-sleeved knit turtleneck style featured a frayed hem with distressing on its back. Completing her attire were oversized black sunglasses and a power pose — plus Kurt Geiger’s whimsically rainbow-striped $195 Velvet Mini Kensington handbag.

Longoria’s soft Kensington is the latest iteration from Geiger, which added a cheerful pop of color to her outfit; the flap style is available in a rang of sizes and finishes, with the rainbow-striped iteration seen in crystal-studded, puffy, metallic and faux fur versions.

“Alexa play These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” Longoria captioned her post, which gained positive acclaim from friends including Kerry Washington in the comments.

Related Kelly Clarkson Goes Edgy In Maxi Dress With Pointy Shoulders & Stiletto Boots to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Justine Skye Puts Sharp Edge on Dramatic Ruffled Dress With Stiletto Boots For 'Amsterdam' Premiere Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party

The “Overboard” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of chic boots from her ongoing collaboration with European retailer Eobuwie. Longoria’s style featured an over-the-knee-high silhouette, complete with stretchy black suede uppers. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair, giving her attire a sharp finish. Similar boots are a versatile shoe that’s ideal for the fall and winter months, due to its layering abilities and full coverage. Stiletto and block-heeled styles with black, brown or tan suede or leather uppers are the easiest to pair with any ensemble, and have become seasonal releases from their popularity — as seen in new collections by Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and Dolce Vita.

However, this wasn’t Longoria’s only sharp shoe moment in recent weeks. In August, the star slipped into a pair of sultry sheer black pumps with a blazer dress while arriving to the Citi Taste of Tennis Event at Cipriani in New York City.

Eva Longoria arrives at the Citi Taste of Tennis Event at Cipriani in New York City on August 25, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Unplugging” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover Longoria’s boldest looks over the years in the gallery.