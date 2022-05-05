Eva Longoria Dances to a Classic Selena Song in Clogs While Streetside in Mexico

Eva Longoria’s latest monochromatic look was utterly bright — with music to match.

While visiting the city of Oaxaca in Mexico with a friend, the “Desperate Housewives” star danced to a Selena song being played by street musicians in a head-to-toe white outfit. Her look was composed of a collared shirt, as well as matching jeans. Finishing her casual off-duty look was a black leather quilted wallet-on-chain by Chanel, plus the ultimate accessory: a hot cup of coffee.

“You can take the girls out of Texas….but can’t take Texas out of the girls,” Longoria captioned the moment on Instagram.

Completing Longoria’s outfit were what appeared to be white foam clogs. The monochrome style included a low-top silhouette and rounded toes, as well as flat soles with black outsoles. Though the uppers weren’t visible, their seamless appearance and complement with Longoria’s pants deviated that they’re most likely clogs.

Clogs are one of the most hotly debated shoes that have emerged in recent seasons. Most styles include rounded closed toes with open backs and flat soles — though others do feature raised soles or even heels. A variety of styles with different colors, materials and embellishments have also been released by Rebecca Minkoff, Alaïa, Veronica Beard and Saint Laurent as well. Aside from Longoria, stars like Mindy Kaling, Hilary Duff and Jessica Simpson have also slipped into Autumn Adeigbo, Birkenstock and Miu Miu clogs in recent weeks.

Longoria’s no stranger to sharp footwear, recently wearing crisp white sneakers for a boxing workout.

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

Discover Longoria’s boldest looks over the years in the gallery.