Eva Longoria Kicks Off Her Heels in Plaid Power Suit for Charades With Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on ‘Today’ Show

Leave it to Eva Longoria to pull off multiple outfit changes — all in under 24 hours.

The “Desperate Housewives” star arrived to NBC Studios in New York City this morning for an appearance on “The Today Show,” wearing a bright orange suit. The matching set featured wide-legged pleated pants and a sharp blazer, layered over an orange and white tweed top. Completing Longoria’s look was a Mckenzie Liautaud gold and rock crystal toggle necklace, thin hoop earrings and a pair of pink suede platform heels that were mostly covered by her pants.

Eva Longoria arrives at NBC Studios in New York City on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

While leaving the studio, Longoria stepped out in a second bold look: a tan and lavender set with an allover plaid print. The star’s outfit featured an off-the-shoulder top with a structured bodice, as well as pleated high-waisted trousers. The set also included a sharp-lapeled blazer, which Longoria removed but wore on-camera. Complementing her look was a set of beige pumps, featuring pointed toes and suede uppers with stiletto heels. The streamlined look was complete with her same gold jewelry — plus a watch and chain bracelet.

Eva Longoria leaves NBC Studios in New York City on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

While on the show, Longoria discussed her new “Connections” podcast with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, which includes conversations with experts ranging from finances to family and more. The actress also chatted about motherhood, her new Allergen partnership and celebrating her birthday with Marc Anthony. She even kicked off her heels for a game of “Charading Places” with Jenna and Hoda, decreasing her height and showcasing her full 5-foot-2 frame.

You can view her full appearance below:

However, these weren’t Longoria’s only bold looks within the last 24 hours. Prior to arriving, the star broke a sweat on Sunday in an emerald green sports bra and matching leggings, each featuring a metallic sheen — as shared on her Instagram. The bold look, worn for a daytime workout, were paired with blue, gray and white New Balance sneakers that included knit uppers, a lace-up silhouette and rounded toes.

“Showing up for yourself is the first step,” Longoria captioned the photo.

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

