Eva Longoria Pairs Sneakers With a Sparkly Gown for Casa Del Sol Event in Miami

Eva Longoria ditched formalwear rules when it came to shoes while in Miami this week.

The “Desperate Housewives” star posed with a bottle of tequila from her own brand, Casa Del Sol, while celebrating during the South Beach Food and Wine Festival. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved sparkly gold gown. The glittering number, which also included a daring thigh-high slit, was complete with a shiny gold bangle.

Eva Longoria celebrates with Casa Del Sol in Miami. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

When it came to shoes, the “Over Her Dead Body” actress slipped on a pair of Golden Goose sneakers. The low-top style featured white uppers, complete with the brand’s signature star-shaped side accents in gray. The pair, which added a playful and relatable element to Longoria’s look, was complete with beige capped toes and gray laces.

Longoria is best known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have also followed suit in single-toned looks.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector, frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands.