Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Gets Sporty-Chic in Color-Blocked Jacket at JPMCManus Pro-Am in Ireland

Erica Herman touched down in Ireland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the JP McManus Pro-Am tournament.

While arriving at Adare Manor for the tournament with Woods, Herman stayed warm from the morning chill in a color-blocked windbreaker. The sporty piece featured a paneled front with black shoulders and long sleeves, the rest popping in a bright green tone. A metallic embroidered logo on the right breast completed the outerwear. Herman continued her sporty ensemble with what appeared to be a black crossbody bag, leggings and fuzzy gloves. A pair of oversized brown cat-eye sunglasses finished her outfit.

Erica Herman attends the JP McManus Pro-Am with Tiger Woods at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Peter Morrison

The former Woods Jupiter manager’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, it’s likely she wore a pair of sneakers, as are the unspoken standard — and the most practical — for attending golf tournaments and walking the turf. Harman’s wasn’t seen, though they could have included neutral mesh or canvas uppers in an athletic or contemporary silhouette, complete with textured rubber soles for added traction and balance.

Herman’s on-course style streak was seen in fuller view during occasions like the 2021 PNC Championship tournament. During the occasion, Harman sat alongside Woods’ daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, in a black tank top and leggings with punchy red and white Dior sneakers. Woods complemented her ensemble in a pair of white Air Jordan sneakers.

Erica Herman and Sam Alexis Woods support Tiger Woods during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando on Dec. 19, 2021. CREDIT: AP Photo/Scott Audette

When it comes to style, Herman appears to keep her footwear choices simple and versatile. On and off the golf course, she can be seen in low and high-top sneakers in an array of neutral and tonal colors, hailing from brands including Dior and Nike. Woods’ more casual ensembles also feature comfortable Ugg boots in similar hues. For more formal occasions, she’s been spotted in heels ranging from pointed-toe sock boots to pointed-toe pumps, accented with features including metallic panels, capped toes and Mary Jane straps.

