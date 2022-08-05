Emmy Rossum Swaps Low-Heeled ’70s Pumps for White Sneakers While Filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Emmy Rossum epitomized ’70s style while filming “The Crowded Room” in New York City. The actress stars in the Apple TV+ true crime anthology series as Candy Sullivan, the mother of the murderous Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland).

While filming an autumn-set scene, the “Angelyne” star was dressed in era-appropriate attire: an olive green wool sweater with short sleeves, as well as a knee-length skirt with a checkerboard pattern. The two pieces contrasted with varying textures, but were connected through their matching hues. Rossum’s costume also included sheer hosiery, a thin leather watch, gold pendant necklace and short hoop earrings — as well as a brown leather shoulder bag.

Emmy Rossum films “The Crowded Room” in New York City on August 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Rossum’s ’70s style streak continued with a pair of brown leather pumps. Her low-heeled style featured 1-2-inch block heels, as well as slightly rounded toes. A pair of glossy monochrome square accents topped each toe, completing the set with a retro finish.

A closer look at Rossum’s pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Emmy Rossum films “The Crowded Room” in New York City on August 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

However, this wasn’t the only pair of shoes Rossum wore while filming. When the cameras weren’t rolling, the actress relaxed her feet in a pair of comfy white sneakers by Anine Bing. Her $349 Dina style featured paneled leather and mesh uppers in a neutral color palette of gray, white and beige. Completing the ’90s-inspired set were thick rubber soles and Bing’s circular monogram. Rossum’s pair, as well as two additional colorways, are available on Bing’s website.

Emmy Rossum relaxes behind the scenes of “The Crowded Room” in New York City on August 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Anine Bing’s Dina sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Anine Bing

Rossum’s shoe style is wide-ranging on and off the red carpet. For appearances and special occasions, the “Shameless” star often slips into sharp pumps and sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin, Paul Andrew and Sergio Rossi. Off-duty, her traditional American fashion-focused wardrobe features crisp low-top sneakers by Veja, Tretorn and Soludos, plus athletic pairs by Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and New Balance. One of her most-worn styles, in fact, is New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080 V10 sneakers. Rossum has also been spotted in a variety of contemporary footwear over the years, including Gucci loafers, Chanel ballet flats, Jimmy Choo boots and Freda Salvador mules.

