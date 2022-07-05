Emma Watson Brings Back Skinny Jeans with Chelsea Boots and Curtain Bangs at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 Couture Show

Emma Watson returned to the front row — with a new haircut, to boot — for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 show during Haute Couture Week. The star arrived with numerous others for the Parisian occasion, along with Rita Ora, Karlie Kloss, Hunter Schafer, Anitta and Rina Sawayama.

The “Harry Potter” actress arrived at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for the show in a black Schiaparelli blazer. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the piece included structured shoulders, massive rounded lapels and a cream lining. The Daniel Roseberry-designed couture was paired with a white collared shirt for a sharp contrast. Adding to her look’s edge was a primarily fo high-waisted black skinny jeans, featuring distressed knees for an edgy appearance. The star’s jewelry was minimal, encompassing only a single delicate gold earring and blue stone cocktail ring. Her outfit also gained a chic nonchalance from a choppy bob haircut with light curtain bangs, a departure from the wavy style she sported earlier this spring.

Emma Watson attends the Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022 couture show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Watson’s footwear of choice was equally grungy: a set of Chelsea boots. Her black leather pair, hailing from Dr. Martens, featured rounded toes and leather uppers. The elastic-paneled set also included Martens’ signature thick stacked rubber soles, as well as deep yellow top stitching. Watson’s set gave her ensemble an air of effortless cool, while remaining contemporary and comfortable.

Emma Watson attends the Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022 couture show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture collection, titled “The New Couture,” paid homage to the beauty of couture and the house’s ’80s and ’90s archives. The show featured numerous sculpted silk and leather bustier and corset tops, as well as gowns and skirts featuring sheer textures, draping and exaggerated proportions in black, white and jewel-toned velvets and silks. Adding a surrealist twist to the runway ensembles were wide hats, multicolored floral appliqués and Roseberry’s signature ornate gold and body part-themed jewelry — plus a range of pumps topped with shiny gold toes.

“We sometimes get defensive when our critics accuse us of just wanting to make beautiful things. But what’s wrong with wanting to make beautiful things? And to make truly beautiful things isn’t actually easy. But it is a privilege — and I’m grateful for it everyday,” Roseberry’s show notes proclaimed.

A model walks in Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture show. CREDIT: Giovanni Giannoni

When it comes to footwear, Watson opts for chic and contemporary styles. The “Beauty and the Beast” star typically wears Roger Vivier, Manolo Blahnik and Tabitha Simmons sandals and pumps on the red carpet—though she’s also one for unexpected styles, like Miu Miu platform brogues, Jimmy Choo x Mugler boots or Creatures of Comfort slip-ons. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Chloé, Blundstone and Ariat boots, as well as Dr. Martens brogues and Saint Laurent mules. Watson’s casual ensembles also include sneakers by Vans and Allbirds, as well as Melissa, Tkees and Roxy sandals.

Discover Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture collection in the gallery.