Emma Watson Gets Daring in Little Black Cutout Dress & Jimmy Choo x Mugler Boots at Pre-BAFTA Dinner

Emma Watson showed her sleek side while attending Charles Finch and Chanel’s Pre-BAFTAs dinner at Loulou’s Private Members’ Club in London.

While hitting the red carpet, the “Harry Potter” star posed in a slick take on the classic LBD. The black number featured a high-waisted pencil miniskirt, as well as a strappy top complete with a black tulle bodice and front cutouts. For a contemporary twist, Watson layered the daring dress with a black blazer. Her accessories were minimal and elegant, featuring stud earrings, a Cartier bangle and mini black Chanel handbag.

Emma Watson attends Charles Finch & Chanel’s Pre-BAFTA’s Dinner at Loulou’s Private Members’ Club on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Emma Watson attends Charles Finch & Chanel’s Pre-BAFTA’s Dinner at Loulou’s Private Members’ Club on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

However, Watson’s footwear choice proved to be her outfit’s most daring element. The “Bling Ring” star opted for a pair of sock boots from Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s new collaboration. The $1,950 thigh-high style featured mesh uppers with black and brown paneled stripes, as well as sharp pointed toes and 3.93-inch stiletto heels. The style streamlined Watson’s outfit while sharply coordinating with its neutral tones.

Emma Watson attends Charles Finch & Chanel’s Pre-BAFTA’s Dinner at Loulou’s Private Members’ Club on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

A closer look at Watson’s Jimmy Choo x Mugler boots. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Thigh-high boots like Watson’s are a trending style in the high heel renaissance, with many pairs featuring pointed-toe and stiletto-heeled silhouettes. Mesh pairs, similarly to their “pantaboot” siblings, often feature stretchy uppers for a streamlined and slim-fitting silhouette—though pairs in leather and suede have also proven popular. Aside from Watson, stars like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Hailee Steinfeld have also slipped on sleek Balenciaga, Rick Owens and Casadei boots in recent weeks.

Emma Watson attends Charles Finch & Chanel’s Pre-BAFTA’s Dinner at Loulou’s Private Members’ Club on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Watson opts for chic and contemporary styles. The “Beauty and the Beast” star typically wears Roger Vivier, Manolo Blahnik and Tabitha Simmons sandals and pumps on the red carpet—though she’s also one for unexpected styles, like Miu Miu platform brogues or Creatures of Comfort slip-ons. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Chloé, Blundstone and Ariat boots, as well as Dr. Martens brogues and Saint Laurent mules. Watson’s casual ensembles also include sneakers by Vans and Allbirds, as well as Melissa, Tkees and Roxy sandals.

