Emma Stone Gets Equestrian in Leather Boots With Mini Skirt & Military Jacket at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Show

Emma Stone was sharply dressed today for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress sat in a star-studded front row alongside Gemma Chan, Sophie Turner, Chloe Grace Moretz and Sarah Paulson.

For the occasion, Stone arrived with husband Dave McCary at the Musée d’Orsay in a sleek all-black black outfit. The “Maniac” actress donned a layered skirt with a mini length and rounded outer skirt, cinched with a Vuitton-branded belt. Stone layered the piece with a black buttoned military jacket with exaggerated sleeves and pockets, as well as a black top. Her look was finished with delicate earrings and the brand’s popular pillowy Le Coussin handbag.

Emma Stone arrives with Dave McCary at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Stone gave her look an equestrian touch with a pair of knee-high boots. Her style featured black leather uppers, complete with almond-shaped toes. The style was finished with buckled upper straps, as well as short block heels that totaled 1-2 inches in height for a clean, minimalist finish.

A closer look at Stone’s boots. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Knee-high boots like Stone’s are a top trend year-round, able to be layered with an array of formal and casual ensembles. Styles with neutral suede or leather uppers are the most popular iterations, often complete with block or stiletto heels. In addition to the actress, stars like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry have also worn sharp Prada, Paris Texas and Balenciaga boots in recent weeks.

Stone has been a longtime Vuitton ambassador and muse for creative director Nicolas Ghesquière since 2017, appearing in the French house’s campaigns and ads. The French fashion label has been Stone’s top choice for events as well, including past Met Galas, Oscars and Golden Globes. Pointed-toe pumps are Stone’s longtime red carpet signature, often hailing from Vuitton and top brands like Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood. The actress also slips on APL sneakers, Aeyda and Birkenstock sandals and Jenni Kayne mules while off-duty.

