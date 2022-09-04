Emma Roberts is Chicly Edgy for ‘Tell Me Lies’ in Collared Sweater and Glossy Louis Vuitton Platform Sandals

Emma Roberts showcased her utterly chic style at home while doing press for her latest project, “Tell Me Lies” — complete with sky-high heels. The drama series, which stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as a couple in a tumultuous eight-year-long relationship, is based on the book of the same name by Carola Lovering and premieres on Hulu on September 7.

Roberts posed on Instagram in her latest formal outfit to promote the series, which she produced under her company Belletrist TV. For the occasion, Brit Elkin styled the star in a white collared sweater and black shorts by Louis Vuitton. Roberts” knitwear included a row of round buttons for an academic appearance, while the shorts included a flared silhouette with front pleats for a contemporary finish. Roberts’ ensemble was finished with a bright red manicure and pedicure, as well as gold huggie earrings and jewelry by Melinda Maria, Rachel Katz and Bond Eye Jewelry.

The “American Horror Story” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of glossy platform sandals, also by Vuitton. Her $1,370 Fame style featured black patent leather uppers with adjustable buckled ankle straps, silver LV Circle logo hardware-topped toe straps and thick platform soles. The pair were complete with block heels totaling 4.5 inches, accented by studded LV Initials lettering. The set gave Roberts’ ensemble a preppy and vintage finish, proving fitting from their ’70s inspirations.

Louis Vuitton’s Fame platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This isn’t Roberts’ only chic outfit in recent weeks. In fact, she posed in a green-and-white-striped Dolce and Gabbana minidress with white By Far platform mules while at the beach in late August, as seen on Instagram.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

Click through the gallery for more of Emma Roberts’ best style moments over the years.