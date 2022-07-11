Emma Roberts Goes Formal in Bow Minidress and Classic Sandals for Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show

Emma Roberts was fully formal for Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Italy.

Posing ahead of the show in Sicily, Roberts wore a feminine minidress. The “Abandoned” actress’ silky number featured a paneled bodice with off-the-shoulder sleeves shaped to look like a large black bow. Finishing the black-and-white floral-printed dress was a rounded bubble miniskirt with black lace trim. Completing Roberts’ outfit was a black shoulder bag with a gold heart lock — one model within the brand’s Devotion handbag line — as well as large gold drop earrings.

For footwear, Roberts slipped on a set of classic heeled sandals. Her minimalist pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, complete with thin toe and ankle straps. The style proved a versatile base for her outfit, allowing the dress to take center stage.

However, this wasn’t the “Nancy Drew” star’s only slick set of heels worn for the fashionable affair. Earlier in the week, Roberts kicked off the four-day-long celebration with a fashion emergency while wearing a dress from the Italian luxury brand. Her slim-fitting pink number, featuring a corset bodice and sequined skirt embellished with 3D flower appliqués, accidentally split while she maneuvered herself into a chauffeured car. Completing Roberts’ outfit — seen in a humorous Instagram Reel that she shared on her own account — was a sleek pair of metallic silver sandals, featuring thin stiletto heels and platform soles.

“it’s never as glamorous as it looks,” Roberts cleverly captioned the video, which now counts over 3 million views.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda collection celebrated the brand’s 10th anniversary of its Alta Mood couture line, originally launched in 2012. The four-day event, held in Sicily, included a concert, beachside dinner and fireworks. The 106-look collection itself, held in the city’s historic Duomo Square, was presented with a reenactment of the Pietro Mascagni opera “Cavalliera Rusticana.” The show also featured a star-studded front row, which included Mariah Carey, Ciara, Helen Mirren, Drew Barrymore and more.

