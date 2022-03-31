Emma Roberts Pops in Red Tassel Heels and Printed Coat at Kate Spade’s Fall 2022 Presentation

Leave it to Emma Roberts to make a statement with picture-perfect color coordination. The actress popped at Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2022 presentation in New York City on Thursday afternoon, along with stars Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Carla Rockmore.

At the SoHo presentation, Roberts posed in an outfit not dissimilar to her iconic “Scream Queens” character, Chanel Oberlin. The “Holidate” actress‘ ensemble, styled by Brit Elkin, featured a pink and dark red tweed minidress, complete with a rounded collar. Layered atop was a coat in similar colors, which featured a sharp houndstooth print and large red faux fur trim on its cuffs and collar.

Completing Roberts’ outfit was a sheer white Lelet New York hair bow, as well as sweet red heart-shaped drop earrings and a white leather Kate Spade top-handle bag. The mixed accessories created a look that was fully monochrome, down to the very last detail.

Emma Roberts attends Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2022 presentation in New York City. CREDIT: BFA/Rommel Demano and Darian DiCianno

When it came to shoes, Roberts continued her look’s color story in a pair of red pumps. The suede style featured sharp pointed toes with matching slingback and ankle straps. The “Scream 4” star’s heels added a dash of texture to her look, featuring 3-4-inch heels surrounded by a large swaying tassels. Similar sharp pairs have gained popularity for their streamlined silhouettes in recent months, like new styles by Kurt Geiger, Stuart Weitzman and Versace.

Emma Roberts and Rosario Dawson attend Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2022 presentation in New York City. CREDIT: BFA/Rommel Demano and Darian DiCianno

A closer look at Robert’s pumps. CREDIT: BFA/Rommel Demano and Darian DiCianno

Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2022 presentation, held in a Lafayette Street townhouse, was filled with vintage-inspired polka-dot, floral and plaid prints — as well as stacks of its new book, “Celebrate That! Occasions.” The brand’s latest collection included a color palette of blue, yellow, green, red and numerous shades of pink and orange across ’70s-esque dresses, cozy separates and structured handbags. Complete with shoes ranging from kitten-heeled to pom-pom-topped pumps, the line was both whimsical and eclectic, aiming to highlight the excitement of everyday moments.

Models pose at Kate Spade’s Fall 2022 presentation in New York City. CREDIT: BFA/Rommel Demano and Darian DiCianno

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears pairs that are especially versatile, like Valentino or Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and ankle boots from labels like Jimmy Choo, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

