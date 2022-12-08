Emma Roberts Blooms in Loewe’s Rose Heels & Lace at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Caviar Kaspia Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts brought a dark flourish to Saks Fifth avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles.

Roberts struck a nonchalant pose during the occasion on Wednesday night, snapping photos with boyfriend Cody John, Ava Philippe and Saks CEO Marc Metrick. While arriving, the “Madame Web” star wore a sparkling Emilia Wickstead minidress crafted from layered black floral guipure lace. The romantic $1,395 sleeveless piece included a flared skirt and curved neckline, complete with a fitted paneled bodice. Roberts finished her ensemble with gleaming pink rings, as well as sheer black tights and a glossy black manicure.

Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/Courtesy of BFA

Ava Phillippe and Emma Roberts attend Saks Fifth Avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/Courtesy of BFA

The “American Horror Story” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of Loewe’s viral 3D-sculpted heels, hailing from its fall 2022 collection. Roberts’ set of the Spanish brand’s $1,700 pumps included black patent leather uppers with sharp pointed toes and curved slingback straps. Adding a whimsical flourish to the set were green 4-inch heels, forming a stem that ended in a base shaped like a budding red rose.

Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s dinner at Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/Courtesy of BFA

Loewe’s slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

