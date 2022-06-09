Emma Roberts Gives the Loafers and Socks Trend a Try with A Chained Miniskirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her latest outfit, courtesy of Valentino.

For the occasion, the “Nerve” actress posed in a versatile retro ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a short-sleeved cream top with a red neckline, as well as a navy miniskirt accented by a gold chain — both by the Italian luxury brand. Finishing her outfit were thin gold rings and hoop earrings, black socks and a red leather Rockstud handbag covered in pyramid-shaped studs.

“It was a @maisonvalentino day in LA,” Roberts captioned the snapshot, complete with red heart, palm tree and popcorn emojis.

When it came to shoes, Roberts slipped into a pair of punky loafers, also by Valentino. Her $970 VLogo Chain style featured black leather uppers, complete with top-stitching that pulled the leather inward for a further vintage effect. The pair was complete with a gold-colored brass chain sign a central “V” logo, as well as short 0.4-inch heels. When paired with Roberts’ black socks, the set gained an academic appearance with a subversively edgy twist.

Valentino’s VLogo women’s loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Preppy loafers like Roberts’ have grown in popularity from their vintage roots and academia background, with many being paired with tall socks today. Top styles often include penny loafer straps or thick soles, as seen in new pairs by Alexander McQueen, Tod’s and Sam Edelman. Aside from Roberts, loafers have also been adopted into the wardrobes of Lorde, Kristen Stewart and Katie Holmes crop top brands including Prada, Hereu and Gucci.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears pairs that are extra versatile, like Valentino or Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and ankle boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

