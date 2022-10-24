Emma Roberts Reunites with ‘Scream Queens’ Co-Star Lea Michele at Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ in Classic Denim & Western Boots

Emma Roberts brought comfortable fall style to Broadway while reuniting with Lea Michele.

Roberts embraced Michele — whom she starred alongside in Fox’s “Scream Queens” as Chanel Oberlin and Hester Ulrich, respectively — for a photo on Michele’s Instagram page. For the occasion, the “Unfabulous” star wore a pair of blue denim jeans with front paneling, giving the classic bottoms a contemporary twist. Roberts’ fall-ready outfit included an olive green sweater with a lightly scalloped neckline and sleeves, as well as an allover ribbed texture.

Michele herself was also sharply outfitted for the occasion, wearing a black corset-style blouse with beige leather trousers and glossy black Mary Jane-style platform pumps.

“The smiles say it all. I love you so much @emmaroberts,” Michele captioned the pair’s sweet photo. “Thank you for being the greatest friend a girl could ask for.”

The “American Horror Story” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of black leather boots, featuring thick heels and pointed toes. Faint embroidery on the front of each added to its Americana aesthetic, while remaining modern and sleek. The pair proved a sharp finish to Robert’s outfit, providing fuller coverage against cooler weather while remaining neutral for a range of ensembles.

This isn’t the star’s only stylish venture as of late, either. Earlier this fall, Roberts kicked off the autumn season on Instagram in a Madewell-sponsored outfit: a knit navy cardigan and complementary blue windowpane-printed trousers, paired with thin rings and a pair of chunky black patent leather loafers.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

