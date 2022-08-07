Emma Roberts Goes Full ‘Jewel Thief’ in Cutout Top, Split-Hem Pants and Buckled Lug-Sole Loafers

Emma Roberts struck a pose in a sleek all-black outfit for social media — complete with vintage-inspired shoes.

The “Tell Me Lies” producer posed on Instagram in her latest off-duty ensemble, featuring a pair of slim-fitting black pants with split front hems, cat-eye sunglasses and a small shoulder bag. Roberts’ ensemble gained an edge from Cotton Citizen’s black Capri Cut Out shirt, a long-sleeved cropped top with a ribbed knit texture. Adding a slick finish to the $175 top were an asymmetric neckline and diagonal front cutouts cinched with small buttons. Though Roberts’ specific black top is now sold out, other colors of the style, as well as a range of athleisure, denim and separates, are available on Cotton Citizen’s website.

“Entering my jewel thief era,” Roberts captioned the photo, referencing the monochrome black outfits commonly worn by jewel thieves in heist movies.

The “American Horror Story” star’s not-so-criminal outfit was finished with a pair of lug-sole loafers by Celine. The $990 Babies style featured black leather reptile-embossed uppers with rounded toes, as well as buckled straps to create a Mary Jane-esque silhouette — similar to trending pairs worn in the ’90s. Completing the set were thick rubber outsoles with a ridged base, as well as a perforated “Triomphe” monogram — one of the French luxury house’s signatures. The pair added a gothic yet contemporary finish to Roberts’ ensemble, providing a sharp footwear base that was dressier than sneakers but less formal than high heels.

Celine’s Babies loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Celine

This isn’t Roberts’ only edgy outfit worn this summer. In fact, she channeled a similarly dark edge at the June premiere for Netflix’s vampire romance series “First Kill” while at home. For the occasion, Roberts wore a gothically lacy The Vampire’s Wife gown and silk Hai top-handle bag — finished with gleaming crystal, PVC and bow-topped Andrea Wazen pumps.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

