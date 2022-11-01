Emma Roberts Slips Into Classic Converse Sneakers With Skeleton Sweatpants for Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts celebrated Halloween in comfortable style this year.

Roberts casually posed while sitting in a hotel luggage cart on Instagram during the holiday on Monday, wearing a white graphic T-shirt. Paired with the “Unfabulous” star‘s ensemble were black sweatpants with a white skeleton leg print atop them, giving the athleisure a spooky twist. Roberts finished her casual outfit with a brown suede messenger bag.

“Happy Halloween from half a skeleton,” Roberts captioned the photo.

The “American Horror Story” star’s outfit was finished with a pair of low-top Converse sneakers. Her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style included white canvas uppers with rounded capped toes, as well as white laces. Flat soles, accented with the pair’s signature thin red and black lines, completed the set — a versatile base that can be paired with nearly any outfit.

This isn’t the star’s only venture in the same pair, either; In October, Roberts visited a bookstore in the sneakers, paired with blue denim overalls and a rosebud-printed shirt by Rosette.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress‘ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

