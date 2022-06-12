×
Emma Roberts Goes Gothically Glam in Lace Dress and Crystal Bow Heels for ‘First Kill’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Emma Roberts was elegantly vampiric for the premiere of “First Kill.”

Based on the short story of the same name by V.E. Schwab, the series — which follows a vampire and vampire hunter’s high school romance — has already cracked the “Top 10” list on Netflix. It was additionally produced by Roberts under her company Belletrist Productions.

To attend the premiere from home, Roberts struck a pose on Instagram in a black dress from — pointedly so — The Vampire’s Wife. The midi-length number, designed by Susie Cave, was crafted from swirling floral lace and featured a high neckline. Giving the dress an enhanced gothic edge were elbow-length sleeves with ruffled cuffs and sharp shoulders, as well as a ruffled hemline.

Roberts’ vampire-worthy look was finished with a red lip and black silk top-handle bag by Hai.

Giving the “Little Italy” actress’ dress a party-worthy spin were sleek Andrea Wazen heels. Roberts’ $685 Kay style included black pointed-toe soles with stiletto heels totaling 4.72 inches in height. The star’s pair gained a slick twist from clear PVC peep-toe straps, as well as additional glamour from slingback straps and toe bows lined with sparkling Swarovski crystals. Roberts’ footwear enhanced her outfit’s elegance, while ensuring it remained on-theme as a modern take on romantic style.

Andrea Wazen’s Kay pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrea Wazen

Glamorous heels like Roberts’ have soared in popularity in recent months during the high heel renaissance. Pairs with crystal, sequin and glitter accents have emerged as top styles from their bold textures, as seen in new pairs by Betsey Johnson, Schutz and Gianvito Rossi. Aside from Roberts, stars including Sydney Sweeney, Zoey Deutch and Jessica Alba have strapped into sparkling Miu Miu, Roger Vivier and Aquazzura heels in recent weeks as well.

Roberts is no stranger to eye-catching heels herself, recently slipping on a set of silver sandals with a striped Louis Vuitton dress while in California.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

