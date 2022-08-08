Emma Roberts Proves Flower Girls Are Forever in Floral Rosette Minidress & Red Boots

Emma Roberts brought a literal take to the “flower girl” dress code for a summertime wedding this week.

The “Tell Me Lies” producer posed on Instagram with her baby son, Rhodes Hedlund, wearing a dusky blue Magda Butrym minidress. The silky piece was given a retro-inspired sleekness from puffed sleeves and two sharp bodice cutouts, as well as a swirling rosette accent at the neckline. Completing the dress was a tiered miniskirt and allover print of pink flowers in bloom. Roberts finished her ensemble with a light pink Valentino Rockstud crossbody bag, as well as gold hoop earrings.

“You’re never too old to be a flower girl and never too young to be a ring bearer,” Roberts captioned the photo dump, adding a congratulatory message for newlywed couple Charlotte and Gary Long.

For footwear, the “Nerve” actress’ outfit was complete with a pair of deep red boots by Vagabond Shoemakers. Her style appeared to include a calf-high silhouette with almond-shaped toes and upper stitching. Though the pair’s heels weren’t visible, they likely totaled 2-3 inches in a thick flared or block shape to provide easy wear during the occasion.

The outfit is Roberts’ latest sleek ensemble this week, following a “jewel thief”-inspired outfit she wore on Saturday. That ensemble featured a ribbed Cotton Citizen crop top and split-hem pants, finished with a set of embossed lug-sole Celine loafers.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has also served as an ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, a campaign star for Hugo Boss, Bergdorf Goodman, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a top star in the fashion world, attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for brands including Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin and Chloé during Fashion Month.

