Emma Chamberlain Slips On Whimsical Buckle Mules With Cropped Denim at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show

Emma Chamberlain merged whimsical and contemporary styles at Jacquemus’ latest runway production in France.

The YouTube star arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia.” For the occasion, she wore a head-to-toe Jacquemus outfit, featuring a dark navy cropped denim jacket. Adding a casual flair to the piece was a pair of high-waisted khaki jeans, complete with red stitching and frayed hems strung with small gold and beaded charms.

Chamberlain’s ensemble was finished with a navy suede shoulder bag, gold hoop earrings and a belt strung with eclectic gold, silver and brown beads and charms.

Emma Chamberlain attends Jacquemus’ spring 2023 “Le Raphia” fashion show in Le Bourget, France on Dec. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the Chamberlain Coffee founder slipped into a set of whimsical of mules — also by Jacquemus. Chamberlain’s deep chocolate brown $880 Les Sandals Cuscinu style featured thin slingback straps and rounded soles crafted from smooth leather, accented with thin stacked 2.16-inch stiletto heels. Large round and square buckles with a puffed texture added a humorous statement to complete the set.

A closer look at Chamberlain’s mules. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show introduced Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ spring 2023 collection, inspired by raffia straw — which rained down on models throughout. The texture was introduced in a wide array of accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear during the occasion, including suiting, outerwear and sandals. The show also featured a starry front row, with attendees including Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, Manu Rios and Pamela Anderson.

