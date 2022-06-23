Emma Chamberlain Delivers Y2K Schoolgirl-Inspired Style With 6-Inch Heels & Talks Jack Harlow at Met Gala on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Emma Chamberlain arrived on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for her first-ever talk show interview — and she did so in style.

The YouTube creator sat down with Fallon in an outfit reminiscent of Y2K academia style. Her ensemble featured a light blue collared shirt with a flared hem and wide sleeves, unbuttoned to create a plunging silhouette. Paired with this was a dark gray miniskirt covered in sharp pleats. Finishing Chamberlain’s ensemble was a set of gold and diamond hoop earrings, as well as sleek black leather platform boots with stretchy uppers, thick soles and 5-6-inch flared block heels for an edgy height boost.

Emma Chamberlain appears with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

During her appearance, the star took a moment to discuss her viral Vogue red carpet interview with Jack Harlow at the 2022 Met Gala.

“When I’m doing these interviews, it’s blank up here. I have no thoughts,” Chamberlain revealed. “And when I go home, and I watch the interviews again, I’m, like, watching a completely different person. I have no idea. I’m not thinking about anything. And then I’m reacting to myself.”

Emma Chamberlain appears with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Chamberlain also disclosed what it’s like to be in the now-iconic bathroom during the Met Gala, where she hung out with Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber this year.

“Everybody’s in the bathroom for, like, an hour at a time, because it takes so long to pee. Getting the dress off to pee…it’s an ordeal,” Chamberlain shared. “And then after you’re done, you’re so tired that everybody’s just hanging out in there, catching their breath. And then we go back to the dinner.”

You can watch Chamberlain’s full interview, where she discusses the Met Gala, her Chamberlain Coffee brand and more, on YouTube below:

Chamberlain’s shoe style varies from sporty to trendy. The “Anything Goes” podcast host often wears platform boots in a range of colors and silhouettes by Marc Jacobs, Windsor Smith and Jeffrey Campbell. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Nomasei loafers, Ugg boots and Simon Miller platform slides. When on the red carpet, she can be seen in sleek wedge, lug-sole and combat boots often by Louis Vuitton — which she’s served as a house ambassador for since 2019.

