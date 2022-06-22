Emily Ratajkowski Is So ’70s in Halter Dress and Penny Loafers at H&M’s Hôtel Hennes NYC Opening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to make a style statement that revamps everyone’s idea of summer dressing. The model brought her latest look to H&M’s Hôtel Hennes opening on Tuesday night in New York City, alongside numerous stars, to celebrate Midsummer’s Eve.

Arriving at the Hotel in the city’s Lower East Side neighborhood, the “My Body” author posed in a brown bodycon minidress. The warm weather-ready piece featured thin upper strings that created a halter-neck silhouette, evoking the bohemian, free-spirited nature of the 1970’s. Adding to her outfit’s nonchalance was a pair of thick gold huggie hoop earrings, as well as Loewe’s red leather Flamenco clutch.

Emily Ratajkowski attends H&M’s Hôtel Hennes launch party on Freeman Alley in New York City on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

When it came to footwear, the “I Feel Pretty” star made an unexpected choice: penny loafers. The flat pair featured brown leather uppers with almond-shaped toes and penny straps. Serving as a vintage-inspired alternative to pumps or strappy sandals, Ratajkowski’s shoes made a statement from their subtlety — while still creating a sleek monochrome moment.

Cynthia Nixon and Emily Ratajkowski attend H&M’s Hôtel Hennes launch party on Freeman Alley in New York City on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

H&M’s Hôtel Hennes arrived in New York City with a launch party in the Lower East Side, aiming to celebrate art and fashion’s free-spirited nature. The soirée featured themed suites for photo opps, cocktails and a Hôtel Hennes Café with Breads Bakery bites. Guests including Katie Holmes, Irina Shayk, Cynthia Nixon, Nicholas Braun and Ellen Von Unwerth visited the hotel, grabbing a bite at Freemans and partying at The Box until midnight to drag performances and DJ sets by Aquaria and Linux. The occasion also included a gift shop with themed merchandise that benefits the Lower East Side Girls Club.

Hôtel Hennes is now open to the public from 2pm-9pm EST on June 23-25. Guests can find more information on the Hotel’s special events and activations on H&M’s website.

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a photo suite at H&M’s Hôtel Hennes launch party on Freeman Alley in New York City on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

Discover more of Ratajkowski’s chicest dog-walking outfits in the gallery.