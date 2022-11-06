Emily Ratajkowski Gives Mommy-and-Me Style a Western Twist in Denim Skirt and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski brought Western style to New York City this weekend.

While walking with her child in the city’s SoHo neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, the “My Body” author wore a black cropped Skims T-shirt and denim skirt. Her midi-length skirt featured a deep blue hue, accented by a tiered hem and frayed detailing along the waist. The grungy piece was given a softer accent by Ratajkowski’s accessories: a brown checkerboard-printed Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with a curved flap silhouette, as well as black sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski walks in SoHo, New York City with her child on Nov. 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of Sonora cowboy boots. Her $865 Santa Fe style featured the Western pair’s traditional curved shafts and pointed toes, complete with angled 1.37-inch Cuban heels. Giving the set a sharp edge was curved white stitching, as well as front toe and swirling side embroidery. The set provided a whimsical finish to Ratajkowski’s off-duty outfit, completing her casual attire with a trendy take on fall footwear.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Sonora’s Santa Fe Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sonora

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

