Emily Ratajkowski Slips Into Snake Boots for Date Night With Pete Davidson at New York Knicks Game

Emily Ratajkowski brought sharp style for a date night with Pete Davidson. The moment marked the couple’s first public outing together.

For the occasion, the pair sat courtside at the New York Knicks’ basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. While seated next to Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah, the “My Body” author wore a pair of blue skinny jeans with a puffer-style down jacket from the NorthFace — the brand’s chocolate brown $246 (previously $320) 1996 Retro Nuptse style. A black Dior Saddle handbag finished her ensemble.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski watch a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks with Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Davidson was also sportily outfitted for the occasion, wearing a navy blue fleece sweatsuit from Sinclair — including its $165 Nautilus sweatpants — with silver-paneled Asics sneakers.

When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of boots from Dear Frances. Her knee-high Ana style, which is currently sold out, included reptilian uppers in a green and black snake print. Pointed toes and thin 2.75-inch heels completed the set with a sharp finish.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s boots. CREDIT: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

