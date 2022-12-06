Emily Ratajkowski Laces Into Gold Wrapped Sandals With Y2K Boho Dress for Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration

Emily Ratajkowski brought early 2000s going-out style — with a slick shoe twist — to Moët & Chandon’s holiday event in New York City.

The Michael Kors muse hit the red carpet for the event at Lincoln Center, posing in a knee-length dress that appeared to strongly tap into the bohemian-adjacent night-out style that populated red carpets in the mid-2000s. Her silky piece included ombre tones fading from dusty light pink to deep burgundy, finished with a lightly flounced hem and draped neckline. The piece gained a glamorous finish from knotted upper straps covered in shiny gold and dark silver beads, as well as a juxtaposing allover geometric pattern of suns and flowers crafted from two-toned and metallic gold velvet. Drop earrings and two delicate necklaces completed Ratajkowski’s ensemble.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Moët & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “My Body” author strapped into a set of soaring lace-up sandals. Her smooth metallic gold leather pair featured thin soles, toe straps and 4-inch stiletto heels — as well as closed counters for added security. Giving the style a slick spin were thin leather cords that crossed and wound around Ratajkowski’s calves, creating a cutout appearance that was both sultry and secure.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Moët & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s heels. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Moët & Chandon’s holiday event celebrated the start of the holiday season with a soiree in New York City. Held at Lincoln Center, the champagne brand’s party was hosted by Roger Federer and featured a surprise Mariah Carey concert. The occasion was notably attended by a starry group go guests, including Alexa Demie, Jessica Chastain, Emily Ratajkowski, Michaela Coel and Taylor Russell.

PHOTOS: Discover Ratajkowski’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.