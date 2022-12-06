×
Emily Ratajkowski Laces Into Gold Wrapped Sandals With Y2K Boho Dress for Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration

By Aaron Royce
Emily Ratajkowski brought early 2000s going-out style — with a slick shoe twist — to Moët & Chandon’s holiday event in New York City.

The Michael Kors muse hit the red carpet for the event at Lincoln Center, posing in a knee-length dress that appeared to strongly tap into the bohemian-adjacent night-out style that populated red carpets in the mid-2000s. Her silky piece included ombre tones fading from dusty light pink to deep burgundy, finished with a lightly flounced hem and draped neckline. The piece gained a glamorous finish from knotted upper straps covered in shiny gold and dark silver beads, as well as a juxtaposing allover geometric pattern of suns and flowers crafted from two-toned and metallic gold velvet. Drop earrings and two delicate necklaces completed Ratajkowski’s ensemble.

Emily Ratajkowski, gown, velvet gown, ombre gown, ankle wrap sandals, sandals, metallic sandals, gold sandals, shiny sandals, leather sandals, heels, high heels, Moët & Chandon, holidays, holiday, holiday season, New York City, Lincoln Center, red carpet, events, parties
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Moët & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “My Body” author strapped into a set of soaring lace-up sandals. Her smooth metallic gold leather pair featured thin soles, toe straps and 4-inch stiletto heels — as well as closed counters for added security. Giving the style a slick spin were thin leather cords that crossed and wound around Ratajkowski’s calves, creating a cutout appearance that was both sultry and secure.

Emily Ratajkowski, gown, velvet gown, ombre gown, ankle wrap sandals, sandals, metallic sandals, gold sandals, shiny sandals, leather sandals, heels, high heels, Moët & Chandon, holidays, holiday, holiday season, New York City, Lincoln Center, red carpet, events, parties
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Moët & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski, gown, velvet gown, ombre gown, ankle wrap sandals, sandals, metallic sandals, gold sandals, shiny sandals, leather sandals, heels, high heels, Moët & Chandon, holidays, holiday, holiday season, New York City, Lincoln Center, red carpet, events, parties
A closer look at Ratajkowski’s heels.
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Moët & Chandon’s holiday event celebrated the start of the holiday season with a soiree in New York City. Held at Lincoln Center, the champagne brand’s party was hosted by Roger Federer and featured a surprise Mariah Carey concert. The occasion was notably attended by a starry group go guests, including Alexa Demie, Jessica Chastain, Emily Ratajkowski, Michaela Coel and Taylor Russell.

