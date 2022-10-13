Emily Ratajkowski Slips Into Fishnet Dress, Silk Lingerie & Stilettos for W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Party

Emily Ratajkowski redefined going-out style with a slick spin while at ‘W’ Magazine’s 50th-anniversary celebration this week.

While at Shun Lee in New York City for the occasion on Wednesday night, the “My Body” author posed in a blue fishnet gown. The see-through piece featured a long draped skirt and sleeves, layered over blush pink silk lingerie. Ratajkowski’s outfit was finished with gleaming drop earrings, a black textured clutch and shimmering pink eyeshadow, as well as — seen later on — an instant camera.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the ‘W’ Magazine 50th anniversary party at Shun Lee in New York City on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski attends the ‘W’ Magazine 50th anniversary party at Shun Lee in New York City on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of heeled sandals. Her black set featured thin toe and ankle straps for added security, as well as a minimalist base for her overall ensemble — further allowing the pieces to take center stage. Finishing the set were thin stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height, continuing this minimalist narrative with a sleek height boost.

Emily Ratajkowski leaves the ‘W’ Magazine 50th anniversary party at Shun Lee in New York City on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski leaves the ‘W’ Magazine 50th anniversary party at Shun Lee in New York City on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

