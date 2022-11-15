Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party

Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out.

While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Swarovski’s 2022 holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Swarovski

Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag

When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles and matching toe straps. Though the set wasn’t fully visible beneath Ratajkowski’s hem, the pair was likely completed with thin stiletto or block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height — ultimately providing a standard height boost while remaining versatile beneath her dress.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s sandals. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Swarovski

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Rocking Cowboy Boots in Style: See How Stars Work the Trend