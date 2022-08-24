Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week.

While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete with black sunglasses, a leather shoulder bag and a round pendant necklace.

Emily Ratajkowski walks in New York City on Aug. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

It’s worth noting that corset tops were initially popularized by Ratajkowski herself, who’s worn numerous textures and colors of the style over the years. In fact, aside from strapping into styles from Mirror Palais, House of CB and Loewe over the years, she’s also coincided with their hot streak with fellow models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk.

When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of cowboy boots. Hailing from affordable retailer Mango, her style included curved knee-high black leather uppers with swirling Western embroidered stitching. Completing the set were its traditional pointed toes and squared Cuban heels, giving an eclectic and vintage-esque finish to Ratajkowski’s ensemble. Though her style appears to be sold out, similar pairs featuring fringe, color-blocking and more can be found on Mango’s website.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s Mango boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

Mango’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

