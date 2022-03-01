Emily Lind Goes Back to School in $100 Heeled Platform Loafers to Film ‘Gossip Girl’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hey Upper East Siders, FN here—your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. Emily Lind was spotted filming the second season of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” on Monday in purely preppy style. The rebooted drama series centers on privileged New York City teenagers, whose private lives are covered on an anonymous Instagram page. Lind filmed a scene with Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock and Jordan Alexander at The Museum of the City of New York, which serves as the fictional Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School in the “GG” universe.

While in character as student Audrey Hope, Lind returned to the screen in a sharp academic ensemble. Styled by Eric Daman, her look featured an oversized white collared shirt and navy pleated skirt layered over white tights. For a winter-friendly look, Lind’s shirt was layered with a cream knit cardigan and chic beige overcoat. Her ensemble was completed with a cream leather Strathberry handbag.

When it came to footwear, Lind slipped on a pair of affordable platform loafers by Steve Madden. Her $100 Fulfill style featured cream leather uppers with a rounded toe and penny loafer-like tongues. The style was completed with 1-inch platform soles and stacked block heels totaling 3.5 inches, giving her look a playful ’90s appeal.

Platform loafers are growing as a top trending style, thanks to their ’90s roots and whimsical appearance. Most pairs feature thick soles and chunky heels with rounded toes in neutral leathers, like recent pairs by Versace, Naked Wolfe and Jeffrey Campbell. Aside from Lind, stars like Nicola Peltz, Barbara Palvin and Kendall Jenner have also slipped on Versace, Marc Jacobs and Paris Texas platforms in recent weeks.

Lind is a recent arrival on the fashion scene from her “Gossip Girl” role. However, from her red carpet appearances, she seems to favor pumps and platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Roger Vivier and Gucci. As Hope, Lind frequently wears pumps, boots and sandals by Jimmy Choo, Tamara Mellon, Christian Louboutin and other luxury labels. The actress has also begun to make an impression in the fashion world, attending virtual and live Dior, Saint Laurent and Sherri Hill fashion shows during Fashion Month.

