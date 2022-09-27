‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Reveals Socks with Platforms, Bra Tops and More Far-Out Fashion

The return of “Emily in Paris” to Netflix is imminent — and so are the show’s viral costumes, as seen in a first look from the series’ latest entry.

Though Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) often dresses brightly — sometimes outlandishly so — in costumes created by legendary stylist Patricia Field, season 3’s appear to tone down her colorful nature for a more French-inspired appearance. If you need further proof, simply see the show’s new teaser photos shared on Thursday on Instagram. Viewers will recall the PR assistant wearing outfits featuring dramatic volumes, clashing prints and patterned heels by Christian Louboutin, Alice + Olivia, Chanel and more over the course of its first two seasons; though these themes continue, there appears to be a heightened elegance around Emily’s eclectic personal style this time around.

Within the photo dump, Collins can be seen wearing a dark green and white gingham-printed crop top and miniskirt, accented by a fruit-printed silk shawl. While taking a phone call, Emily can be seen in a red polka-toe top paired with black high-waisted trousers and red leather boots; in the same street, she also wears a gingham-printed bra top beneath a black latticed blazer. Two dresses — a black-and-white spaghetti strap-accented number, as well as silver turtleneck style covered silver sequins — further affirm this chic streak.

However, there’s still moments for Collins to wear Emily’s more whimsical attire; one ensemble features a neon mohair sweater paired with a green leather skirt and boots, while another includes a vibrant paisley-printed blouse and clear hoop earrings. Still, the most outrageous of the bunch focuses on the color yellow, seen in an overcoat pair with daisy-printed knee socks and plaid platform-heeled pumps topped with crystal hearts. The photos of Emily’s newest attire comes after the show revealed on Instagram that season 3 production has begun in June.

However, fans will have to wait several months until Emily’s latest outfits return to the screen — along with those worn by characters including Mindy (Ashley Park), Camille (Camille Razat) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). The show’s third season, as confirmed by Netflix earlier this year, will launch on the streaming platform on January 10, 2023.

