Elsa Hosk Kicks Off Fall in Chic Jeans, Buttoned Jacket and Reptilian Boots for Vince Camuto

Elsa Hosk brought chic fall dressing inspiration to Manhattan while celebrating the launch of Vince Camuto’s new collection.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel arrived in New York City on Thursday for the occasion, toasting Camuto’s Fall 2022 line with a private dinner, showroom preview and boot customizations. During the event, Hosk proved classic separates are always in style with a pair of black jeans and a simple white top. Layered over these to combat the chill was a black long-sleeved tweed jacket, punctuated by round gold buttons for a formally chic spin. Hosk completed her outfit with a brown leather belt, accented with a thin gold buckle.

Elsa Hosk attends Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection launch in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

When it came to footwear, the Helsa founder opted for Camuto’s new square-toed Sangeti boots — creating a matching moment with fellow Angel Jasmine Tookes. Their $229 style featured a knee-high silhouette with two-toned brown leather uppers, gaining an edge through mixed crocodile embossments. Completing the reptilian set were black soles with 3-inch flared block heels, adding a contemporary finish to the textured pair. The style comes in a range of leather and suede colorways, including black, brown, tan and metallic gold.

Jasmine Tookes and Elsa Hosk attend Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection launch in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s Sangeti boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s Fall 2022 collection, Invincible, highlights the free-spiritedness of bohemian style and sophisticated glamour. The line includes a range of boots in knee-high and over-the-knee silhouettes with flat soles, block and stiletto heels in a wide variety of versatile neutral hues. Similar themes are seen in its bootie selection, which includes embellishments ranging from buckles to quilting, leopard prints and studs — plus a wide range of Western-inspired embroidered styles. Rounding out the line are flatform sneakers, pointed-toe pumps, platform loafers and heeled sandals with glamorous crystals, jewel-toned velvets and shiny metallic hues. The $89-$599 collection is currently available until November on Vince Camuto’s website.

Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

