Elle Fanning Channels ‘Simple Life’-Era Paris Hilton in Velour Bikini, Overalls & Pumps for ‘W Magazine’

Elle Fanning embodied early 2000s TV this week, paying tribute to Paris Hilton for “W Magazine”‘s 2022 TV Portfolio. The editorial, which celebrates the year’s top television performances, includes Ho-Yeon Jung, Nicholas Braun, Nicole Byer and Jessica Biel paying homage to shows including “Game of Thrones,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Full House” and “Mad Men.”

“The Simple Life” was one of the most prominent early 2000s reality TV programs, placing Hilton and Nicole Richie in an array of blue-collar jobs ranging from fast food workers to funeral home assistants. In her shot as Hilton circa 2003, Fanning posed in a hot pink Juicy Couture velour bikini top and Von Dutch baseball cap — references to the hats and Juicy tracksuits that Hilton and Richie popularized in the 2000’s. A pendant necklace, briefs, oversized orange sunglasses and cuffed farming overalls in a spotted navy, khaki and orange camouflage print completed Fanning’s outfit — as well as a stuffed animal shaped like a dog, referencing Hilton’s late Chihuahua Tinkerbell.

“Chose to dress as THE ICONIC @parishilton in The Simple Life for W’s TV portfolio,” Fanning captioned the photo, including a #LovesIt hashtag to reference one of Hilton’s signature catchphrases. The imagery has already gained massive fanfare from numerous stars, including her sister Dakota Fanning, Iris Apatow, designers Fernando Garcia and Batsheva Hay and The Academy. Hilton herself also shared support, commenting “Aw, Loves it! That’s Hot! Love you sis!”

When it came to footwear, Fanning continued her fashion-meets-farm ensemble in a pair of white pumps. The leather set included pointed toes, slingback straps and stiletto heels. The actress’ pumps proved a sleek finish to her outfit, while cleverly referencing Richie and Hilton’s attempts to make staff uniforms fashionable on the show.

The “Maleficent” star’s feature as Hilton comes after her starring role in Miu Miu’s campaign for its latest fragrance, Miu Miu Twist – Eau de Magnolia. The campaign finds Fanning posing in true movie star form, wearing the brand’s crystal-embroidered gown and pointed-toe pumps with slingback penny loafer uppers and kitten heels.