Elle Fanning Sparkles for Paco Rabanne’s Fame Fragrance in Pink Dress & Hidden Heels

Elle Fanning is taking a bold step forward — and literally so, as the face of Paco Rabanne’s new fragrance, Fame.

In the ’60s-inspired campaign, Fanning lounges and smiles at the camera in a pink sleeveless Rabanne dress. Lining its upper bodice is ruffled pink chainmail trim for an added flourish. Though her heels weren’t visible, the “Great” star likely donned a pair of the label’s own chain or paulette-accented sandals — or simply opted to go barefoot for the occasion.

“Thrilled to reveal I am the ambassador for a new fragrance!!! FAME by Paco Rabanne. Honored to be a part of a brand as iconic as @pacorabanne,” Fanning exclaimed in the caption.

The bottle for the fragrance — inspired by having “15 minutes of fame,” per WWD — is equally bold, sculpted into a metallic gold robot wearing high-heeled boots, jewelry and sunglasses — plus a chainmail link minidress, complementing Fanning’s own.

The Fame campaign was teased on Instagram prior to its wider debut this week, featuring snippets of Fanning strolling past racks of Rabanne dresses.

The fragrance itself features 90% natural and responsibly sourced ingredients, among them vanilla, sandalwood, mango and jasmine. Though it isn’t currently released in the U.S., the perfume will be available for pre-order on Rabanne’s website with a wider Europe and Latin American launch this fall prior to. U.S. launch in 2023.

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” star’s usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

