Elle Fanning Slips into Slingback Loafer Pumps with A Princess Gown for Miu Miu’s Magnolia ‘Twist’ Fragrance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Fanning is taking a bold step forward — and literally so, as the face of Paco Rabanne’s new fragrance, Twist: The New Eau de Magnolia.

In the theatrical campaign, as seen on Instagram, the “Great” star lounges and smiles at the camera in a pink sleeveless Miu Miu gown. The high-necked style features a sheer overlaid skirt, and is fully covered in embroidered crystals for a whimsical, princess-like moment. The glamorous knee-length piece was complemented by Fanning’s own dynamic poses, as well as the glossy blue glass bottle of the fragrance — a $135 scent that features notes magnolia, pear and musk, currently available in Miu Miu’s boutiques and website. Fanning’s star moment also comes after her debut earlier this year as the face of Paco Rabanne’s new fragrance, Fame.

When it came to footwear, Fannins slipped — fittingly — into a set of Miu Miu heels for the occasion. Her $1,170 style featured white patent leather uppers in a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with slingback straps. For a retro touch, they also included front penny loafer straps accented with a golden logo coin — giving the pair a hybrid touch. Completing the set were 1.75-inch black kitten heels, bringing a classically preppy finish to Fanning’s whimsical attire.

Miu Miu’s penny loafer pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” star’s usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

Click through the gallery for Fanning’s bold red carpet evolution over the years.