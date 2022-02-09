Elle Fanning Strikes a Pose for ‘Girl from Plainville’ in Zip-Up Dress, Sheer Tights and Fuzz Gucci Platform Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Fanning showed her sporty side while beginning press for her new Hulu show, “Girl from Plainville.” The series, which premieres March 29, is based on the true crime story of Michelle Turner in 2014.

The “Great” star posed on Instagram, wearing a cream Gucci polo dress. The style featured a sharp collar and zip-up neckline, as well as enlarged green and red stripes—one of Gucci’s brand signatures. Fanning’s ensemble was layered over sheer white tights with neon orange lettering for a surreal and retro effect. Styled by Samantha McMillen, Fanning’s look was complete with layered gold Beladora Jewelry bracelets.

When it came to footwear, the “Maleficent” actress slipped on a pair of Gucci slides. The $1,390 Elea style featured an allover fuzzy shearling texture, from its dark brown insoles to its beige uppers. The pair included wide toe straps with Gucci’s “GG” logo, as well as serrated rubber soles for added traction. The pair, which gave Fanning’s ensemble a touch of whimsical playfulness, was complete with 3-inch high platform heels.

Gucci’s Elea platform slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Shearling shoes have become a growing trend this year, following gravitations towards comfort and coziness. Particularly seen in slippers, slides and sandals, the popular trend often features fuzzy or furry uppers and soles for a soft, plush feeling. Aside from Fanning, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry and Vanessa Hudgens have worn comfy shearling footwear by Birkenstock, Simon Miller and Ugg in recent weeks.

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the actress’ usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

