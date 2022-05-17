×
Elle Fanning Gives Suiting a Disco Twist With Metallic Pink Pants & Glossy Platform Boots at Gucci’s ‘Cosmogonie’ Show

By Aaron Royce
Elle Fanning brought out her subversive side for Gucci’s “Cosmogonie” show. The Resort 2023 affair, held in Puglia, featured a star-studded front row that also included Dakota Johnson, Maneskin, Lana Del Rey and Jodie Turner-Smith. Each guest was also gifted a star named after them by creative director Alessandro Michele — a truly cosmological twist if there ever was one.

For the occasion, the “Girl From Plainville” star stepped out in a slick Gucci look styled by Samantha McMillen. Fanning’s ensemble was rooted in classic menswear-inspired suiting, featuring a white collared shirt and black tie beneath a slightly oversized black blazer. However, the traditional matching trousers were swapped for a metallic magenta pair by the Italian luxury brand. The flashy bottoms and conservative top created a juxtaposition that was utterly edgy — while proving that eye-catching eveningwear can extend far beyond glamorous gowns and dresses.

Elle Fanning and Marco Bizzarri attend Gucci’s “Cosmogonie” Resort 2023 runway show in Puglia, Italy on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Getty

The actress also took to Instagram to thank Gucci and Michele for having her at the show, deeming it “a magical trip bathed in the blood moon’s glow.”

Elle Fanning attends Gucci’s “Cosmogonie” Resort 2023 runway show in Puglia, Italy on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Getty

When it came to shoes, McMillen boosted Fanning’s look with a set of platform boots worthy of a true rock star. Featuring black patent leather uppers with rounded toes, the pair earned a grungy twist with vertical stripes and thin buckled straps. However, their greatest statement came from thick ridged platform soles and block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Cast in a metallic silver tone, Fanning’s towering soles appeared as though dipped in metal — creating a purely subversive finish.

Elle Fanning attends Gucci’s “Cosmogonie” Resort 2023 runway show in Puglia, Italy on May 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Getty

Gucci’s “Cosmologinie” show was held in Puglia for the Resort 2023 season. Shown in front of 13th century citadel Castel del Monte, the genderless line was inspired by philosopher Walker Benjamin. The collection itself featured romantic and sultry footwear ranging from thigh-high lace-up boots to woven sandals and metallic peep-toe heels. Completing the illuminating affair was a star-studded front row, including Dakota Johnson, Maneskin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lana Del Rey.

Discover Gucci’s new Adidas collaboration in the gallery.

