Elle Fanning Brings Princess Style in Romantic Gown and Rainbow Pumps to Francis Ford Coppola’s Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

By Aaron Royce
Elle Fanning looked straight from a fairytale while presenting director Francis Ford Coppola during the presentation of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon. Fanning has starred in Coppola’s 2011 horror film “Twixt,” as well as serving as a muse to his daughter, famed director Sophia Coppola.

The “Girl from Plainville” star introduced Coppola in a white gown, featuring a romantic squared neckline with short sleeves. A curved bodice with added trim created a corset-like effect, completed with a flowing white skirt with an elegant calf-length skirt. Fanning’s look was whimsically finished with a button stating, “I [Heart] Francis.”

Elle Fanning, Francis Ford Coppola, Walk of Fame, Hollywood, pumps, multicolor pumps, crystal pumps, buckle pumps, white dress, corset dress, square-neck dress
Elle Fanning presents Francis Ford Coppola at the presentation of his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the “Great” actress slipped on a pair of multicolored pumps that added to her look’s enchanting aesthetic. The style featured pointed toes and 3-4-inch stiletto heels, which included a pale blue, pink and yellow color palette. The pair was topped on each toe with asymmetric buckles composed of differently sized crystals, completing Fanning’s look with a burst of glamour.

Elle Fanning, Francis Ford Coppola, Walk of Fame, Hollywood, pumps, multicolor pumps, crystal pumps, buckle pumps, white dress, corset dress, square-neck dress
A closer look at Fanning’s pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Glamorous heels like Fanning’s have risen in style, due to their playful and eye-catching elements. Styles with holographic shine, allover glitter or crystals have risen in popularity, like new pairs by Betsey Johnson, Badgley Mischka and Jeffrey Campbell. Aside from Fanning, stars like Nicky Hilton, Rita Ora and Sophie Turner have also stepped out in glamorous pumps by Amina Muaddi, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin in recent weeks.

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” actress’ usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

Click through the gallery for Fanning’s bold red carpet evolution over the years.

