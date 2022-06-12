Elle Fanning Toasts Her Career in Draped Black Dress and Studded Heels at American Cinemathique Retrospective

Elle Fanning was utterly elegant in Santa Monica, Calif., while attending American Cinemathique’s tribute to her career this weekend.

On Friday, the “Girl from Plainville” star arrived at the organization’s Aero Theatre for a Q&A between screenings of two of her projects: an episode of the Hulu drama series “The Great” and the 2018 musical drama “Teen Spirit.” For the occasion, Fanning was sharply dressed in a gauzy black Khaite gown with long ballooned sleeves and a flowing skirt. Fanning’s ensemble was cinched with a studded leather belt and completed with delicate gold bracelets.

“Thank you @am_cinematheque for this retrospective. A big word for a 24 year old but it means a whole lot!,” Fanning captioned a post from the occasion on Instagram. “Absolutely loved getting to answer questions tonight and to share a TV series and movie that both mark significant moments in my career so far.”

Related LeBron James' Wife Savannah Commands Attention in Chocolate Bustier & Sharp Heels at 'Hustle' Netflix Premiere Megan Fox Elevates Boohoo Lingerie With Mesh Glitter Dress & Ankle-Wrap Stilettos for New Collection North West Wears High Heels and Denim for 'Best Date Ever' With Kim Kardashian

Completing Fanning’s ensemble were square-toed shoes with black leather uppers. The pair gained added edge from studded panels atop their toes — also creating a complementary moment alongside Fanning’s dress and belt. Though the heels on the shoes weren’t fully visible, the pair added an edge to the actress’ outfit while remaining smooth and contemporary.

This isn’t Fanning’s only bold shoe moment in recent weeks. The actress recently also posed for Gucci while attending the brand’s “Cosmologinie” resort ’23 fashion show in Puglia, wearing leather and metal-plated platform boots.

Elle Fanning attends Gucci’s “Cosmogonie” Resort 2023 runway show in Puglia, Italy on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Getty

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the “Maleficent” star’s usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent months, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Cristahlea, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

Click through the gallery for Fanning’s bold red carpet evolution over the years.