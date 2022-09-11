Ella Emhoff Goes Viral in Sheer Top and Lace-Up Heels for Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2023 NYFW Show

Ella Emhoff made a bold statement on the runway during New York Fashion Week, thanks to Prabal Gurung.

While walking in the designer’s Spring 2023 fashion show at the United Nations Plaza, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris went instantly viral for her daring top: a sheer green piece crafted from yards of see-through tulle. The high-necked piece featured a revealing upper bodice, knotted in a rosette before flowing across the wearer’s chest to create a bold front cutout with a dramatic train. For added edge, Emhoff’s look was paired with a black leather micro-miniskirt that featured a similar wrapped rosette on its side. Finishing her look were long black leather gloves, as well as an intricate sparkling floral diamond cuff bracelet.

Ella Emhoff walks in Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the United Nations Plaza on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Emhoff wrapped into an equally daring set of shoes: lace-up heels. Her thong style featured soles with PVC toe straps, crossed with thin black leather straps that crossed and laced up from the front of her foot to her calves. The set created a wrapped effect, while remaining sleek and giving a barely-there appearance.

A closer look at Emhoff’s heels. CREDIT: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Prabal Gurung show marks Emhoff’s first entry during the Spring 2023 season of New York Fashion Week, which has seen presentations and fashion shows held throughout New York City since September 7. Previously, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris also walked in fashion shows for Proenza Schouler and Balenciaga Couture.

