Ella Emhoff Revamps Denim in Crop Top, Logo Jeans and Hidden Heels at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 Show

Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever.

Ella Emhoff attends the Miu Miu Fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop top, which included a biker closure and branded logo patch. A white leather shoulder bag and her trademark glasses completed her ensemble.

Ella Emhoff attends the Miu Miu Fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Emhoff’s heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Emhoff wore a pair of white heels. Though the style was largely hidden beneath her jeans’ wide legs, the pair appeared to include a square-toed silhouette and slightly exaggerated soles, as well as thick block heels. The pair smoothly coordinated with Emhoff’s look’s blue and white color palette, while remaining supportive and providing full foot coverage.

Ella Emhoff attends the Miu Miu Fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The Parsons School of Design graduate’s wardrobe is quirky and eclectic. Her shoes follow a grungy pattern, featuring Gucci loafers, Dr. Martens Mary Janes and Miu Miu combat boots. Since rising to prominence in 2021, Emhoff has also grown as a model in the fashion world, walking for Balenciaga, Lacoste and Proenza Schouler, launching a collection with Batsheva and sitting front row for brands like Eckhaus Latta and Thom Browne during Fashion Month.

