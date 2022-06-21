Elizabeth Olsen Boosts Floral Dress with Classic Pointed Pumps at Cannes Lions Disney

Elizabeth Olsen brought summertime elegance to Disney — with sharp shoes to match.

The “WandaVision” actress arrived at Cannes Lions Disney to speak at a meeting, wearing a red midi dress by Veronica Beard. The silk-blend number — which retails for $230, on sale from $595 — featured a sharp V-shaped neckline, gathered quarter-length sleeves and waist, all covered in a delicate yellow and white floral print. Adding to Olsen’s ensemble were thin gold earrings.

Elizabeth Olsen arrives to speak during a meeting at Cannes Lions Disney on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Olsen was ready for business in a set of classic black pumps. The “In Secret” star’s style, appearing to be crafted from satin, included pointed uppers with triangular toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair gave the star a slick height boost while remaining versatile and chic.

A closer look at Olsen’s pumps. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Pumps like Olsen’s are renowned for their ability to sharpen any outfit, thanks to triangular toes and stiletto heels. Pairs have continued to be released year over year due to their popularity, including from Sam Edelman, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. Aside from Olsen, stars including Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have also slipped on sharp Alexander McQueen, Aquazzura and Gianvito Rossi pumps in recent weeks.

Olsen’s footwear choices are often contemporary and streamlined within her fashion journey with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the “Kodachrome” actress can frequently be seen in pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues by Dior, Sophia Webster and Le Silla. Olsen’s also been seen in sleek sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu as well. Aside from sharp heels, she can be spotted in Khaite sandals, Alice sneakers and Tod’s loafers when off-duty.

