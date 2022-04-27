Elisabeth Moss Pops in Orange 6-Inch Heels & Suit for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ on ‘Shining Girls’ Press Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
The color of the season? Elisabeth Moss’s orange suit on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” makes a compelling bid for bright orange.
The “Handmaid’s Tale” star joined Fallon yesterday to talk about her new show that’s coming out on AppleTV+ called “Shining Girls,” and her power suit made a strong statement. One of the best parts of the entire bold ensemble is that the star paired the suit with matching orange platform sandals.
The $158 shoes are from Schutz, which is a brand known for its statement-making styles and colors. The strappy sandals feature a 5.6-inch block heel, which makes them a total power move, and much easier to get around in. Covered in patent leather, the shoes offer up a dash of shine from whatever dress or pair of pants they’re peeking out from under. They also have a rubber patch at the heel for some added comfort.
Now, let’s get to the orange power suit. Moss chose a relaxed single-breasted blazer that would be oversized along with wide-leg pants that perfectly completed the professional-but-laid-back look. The “Mad Men” actress‘ entire suit has a sheen to it that looks almost like satin.
After talking about her new show, Fallon showed off a video of a fan at a Yankee game dipping his hot dog into his beer. This, of course, prompted a challenge, and Moss was fully game. While the reviews of the beer-dipped hotdog weren’t great, reviews of Moss’s outfit for sure will earn a 10 out of 10.
Discover Schutz’s showroom launch with Alexandre Birman in the gallery.
