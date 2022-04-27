×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Elisabeth Moss Pops in Orange 6-Inch Heels & Suit for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ on ‘Shining Girls’ Press Tour

By Brittany Loggins
Brittany Loggins

Brittany Loggins

More Stories By Brittany

View All
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Season 9
FN X Alexandre Birman X Schutz: Showroom Launch
FN X Alexandre Birman X Schutz: Showroom Launch
FN X Alexandre Birman X Schutz: Showroom Launch
FN X Alexandre Birman X Schutz: Showroom Launch
View Gallery 61 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The color of the season? Elisabeth Moss’s orange suit on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” makes a compelling bid for bright orange.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star joined Fallon yesterday to talk about her new show that’s coming out on AppleTV+ called “Shining Girls,” and her power suit made a strong statement. One of the best parts of the entire bold ensemble is that the star paired the suit with matching orange platform sandals.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1640 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elisabeth Moss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Elisabeth Moss appears for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Elisabeth Moss, suit, orange suit, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Schutz, platforms, orange platforms, patent platforms, 6-inch heels, block heels
Elisabeth Moss appears for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The $158 shoes are from Schutz, which is a brand known for its statement-making styles and colors. The strappy sandals feature a 5.6-inch block heel, which makes them a total power move, and much easier to get around in. Covered in patent leather, the shoes offer up a dash of shine from whatever dress or pair of pants they’re peeking out from under. They also have a rubber patch at the heel for some added comfort.

Related

Elisabeth Moss Embraces Spring Style in Whimsical Floral Skirt & Sky-Blue Heels for 'CBS Mornings'

Schutz Launches First Bridal Collection as Weddings Make a Comeback

Coi Leray Takes the Stage in Cutout Top & Oversized Fuzzy Boots For 'Jimmy Fallon' Performance

Schutz, platforms, orange platforms, patent platforms, 6-inch heels, block heels
Schutz’s Keefa High sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1640 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elisabeth Moss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Elisabeth Moss appears for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Now, let’s get to the orange power suit. Moss chose a relaxed single-breasted blazer that would be oversized along with wide-leg pants that perfectly completed the professional-but-laid-back look. The “Mad Men” actress‘ entire suit has a sheen to it that looks almost like satin.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1640 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Elisabeth Moss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Elisabeth Moss appears for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

After talking about her new show, Fallon showed off a video of a fan at a Yankee game dipping his hot dog into his beer. This, of course, prompted a challenge, and Moss was fully game. While the reviews of the beer-dipped hotdog weren’t great, reviews of Moss’s outfit for sure will earn a 10 out of 10.

Discover Schutz’s showroom launch with Alexandre Birman in the gallery.

Put on a pair of orange sandals for a pop of color.

Alexandre Birman Elisa Vinyl Sandal
CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Elisa Vinyl Sandal, $525

Bottega Veneta Orange Stretch Heeled Sandals
CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Orange Stretch Heeled Sandals, $890

Schutz Toller Leather Sandal
CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Toller Leather Sandal, $118

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad