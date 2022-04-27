Elisabeth Moss Pops in Orange 6-Inch Heels & Suit for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ on ‘Shining Girls’ Press Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The color of the season? Elisabeth Moss’s orange suit on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” makes a compelling bid for bright orange.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star joined Fallon yesterday to talk about her new show that’s coming out on AppleTV+ called “Shining Girls,” and her power suit made a strong statement. One of the best parts of the entire bold ensemble is that the star paired the suit with matching orange platform sandals.

Elisabeth Moss appears for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The $158 shoes are from Schutz, which is a brand known for its statement-making styles and colors. The strappy sandals feature a 5.6-inch block heel, which makes them a total power move, and much easier to get around in. Covered in patent leather, the shoes offer up a dash of shine from whatever dress or pair of pants they’re peeking out from under. They also have a rubber patch at the heel for some added comfort.

Schutz’s Keefa High sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Now, let’s get to the orange power suit. Moss chose a relaxed single-breasted blazer that would be oversized along with wide-leg pants that perfectly completed the professional-but-laid-back look. The “Mad Men” actress‘ entire suit has a sheen to it that looks almost like satin.

After talking about her new show, Fallon showed off a video of a fan at a Yankee game dipping his hot dog into his beer. This, of course, prompted a challenge, and Moss was fully game. While the reviews of the beer-dipped hotdog weren’t great, reviews of Moss’s outfit for sure will earn a 10 out of 10.

Discover Schutz’s showroom launch with Alexandre Birman in the gallery.

