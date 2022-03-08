Kristen Stewart’s Fiancée Dylan Meyer Sharpens Up in Flounced Minidress and Chunky Loafers at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Dylan Meyer dressed elegantly for the 2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. Also in attendance were numerous stars nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose—plus Meyer’s fiancée, Kristen Stewart.

For the occasion, the “Miss 2059” writer was dressed by Stewart’s stylist, Tara Swennen, in a sweet black Alessandra Rich minidress. Meyer’s LBD featured lightly puffed sleeves, as well as a flounced tiered skirt and white Peter Pan collar. The piece was complete with pearl accents that created a double-breasted silhouette.

When it came to shoes, Meyer tapped into the loafer trend in a pair of white leather platform loafers. Her Charles & Keith style featured squared toes with classic penny loafer straps. Giving the pair a lightly grunge twist were black rubber platform soles, complete with block heels that appeared to total 2-3 inches in height. The style added a preppy edge to the “Moxie” writer’s sweet dress, while also complementing its lighter tones.

Loafers like Meyer’s are a top trend right now, due to their revamping of classic preppy style. Pairs in neutral leathers with penny loafer straps, ridged soles and even chunky block heels are the most popular, as seen in recent pairs by Ganni, Gucci and Prada. Aside from Meyer, stars like Katie Holmes, Elsa Hosk and Chloe Grace Moretz have also slipped into loafers by Acne Studios, Celine and Louis Vuitton in recent weeks. Lug-soled shoes are one of Meyer’s regular styles, like the boots she wore to celebrate her and Stewart’s engagement last fall.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart celebrate their engagement in New York City on November 2, 2021. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Meyer’s footwear wardrobe is typically casual, often including Adidas and Converse sneakers. She’s also been spotted in leather boots and lace-up brogues in neutral tones. Aside from casual shoes, Meyer occasionally opts for high-heeled sandals when on the red carpet.

